Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 478,516 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $4,706,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $3,452,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.