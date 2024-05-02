ExlService’s (EXLS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.