fuboTV’s (FUBO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.90 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.07. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 72.09%. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

