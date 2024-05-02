dForce USD 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,761.23 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $8,761.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00137784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012185 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,105,401 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98009547 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,737.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

