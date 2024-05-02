Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.33. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

