Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 503 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.92.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.53. 2,683,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,027. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

