Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.06. 470,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

