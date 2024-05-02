Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $73.62 and last traded at $74.17. 1,761,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,633,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.56.

Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

