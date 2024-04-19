International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $661,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $181.78. 838,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,751,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.63. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

