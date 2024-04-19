F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.12. 980,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,873. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in F.N.B. by 57.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

