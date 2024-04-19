F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNBGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $13.12. 980,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,873. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in F.N.B. by 57.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on F.N.B.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.