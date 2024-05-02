Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,707 shares of company stock worth $2,904,013 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $193.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $204.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

