US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. 433,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,056. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

