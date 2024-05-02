Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

