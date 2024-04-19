Davidson Trust Co. Sells 240 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 180,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 859,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 157,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

