MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 83,454 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.