Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $55,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $99.48 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

