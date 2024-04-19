Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 70.50%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

