Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 86.72% and a negative net margin of 70.50%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
