Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,572,679 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,090,865 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.41% of Endeavour Silver worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,850.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 1.3 %

EXK opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $640.51 million, a P/E ratio of 133.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

