Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 70,093 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.70% of Capital Southwest worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 68.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,993 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 66.1% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.