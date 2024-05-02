Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Hudson Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,383,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 995,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

