UBS Group Raises Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target to $50.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

VIST opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. Research analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 4,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

