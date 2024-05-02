G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

