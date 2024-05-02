Patrick P. Gelsinger Buys 2,000 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

