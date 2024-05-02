BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.20% of BWX Technologies worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 121,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

BWXT opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.