Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.