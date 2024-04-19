Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.31 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Orchid has a market cap of $106.32 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,949.80 or 0.99968539 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00096195 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10461262 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,217,311.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.