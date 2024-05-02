Reviewing Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) & Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Teekay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.27 $12.23 million N/A N/A Teekay $1.46 billion 0.47 $150.64 million $1.53 4.90

Profitability

Teekay has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Teekay 10.28% 9.07% 7.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Caravelle International Group and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Teekay beats Caravelle International Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.