American National Bank Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 16.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,744,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,811,004. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

