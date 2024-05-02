DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.9 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.