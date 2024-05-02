Leerink Partnrs Reiterates Outperform Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMCR. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Immunocore Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

