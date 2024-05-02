Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.07 million.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $152,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

