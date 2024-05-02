The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

