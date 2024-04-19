Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to Buy by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Organigram Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.91.
Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.61 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%. Analysts predict that Organigram will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
