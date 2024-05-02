Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Bernstein Bank

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bernstein Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of EL opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $246.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 242,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,432,000 after buying an additional 56,267 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

