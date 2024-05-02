Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $56.92 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,504,704,697 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

