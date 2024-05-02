Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.17.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $383.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $396.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $4,021,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

