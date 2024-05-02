California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CALB. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on California BanCorp from $26.50 to $23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.
Shares of CALB opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
