BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.04 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $716.88 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $57,725.79 or 1.00047293 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 57,371.31161611 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,017,350.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

