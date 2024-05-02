Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPYPN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.14.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.