Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPN opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

