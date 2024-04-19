Radio Caca (RACA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.93 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $89.90 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004478 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

