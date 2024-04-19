Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.08 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $39.08 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004478 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.