Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

NYSE HVT opened at $30.41 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after buying an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.