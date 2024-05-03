Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,035,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,422 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $68.40. 4,104,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,590,229. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.