Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 185 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 185 ($2.32) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

LON JSG traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 145.80 ($1.83). 1,019,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,747. The company has a market cap of £604.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.12 ($1.86). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.44.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($111,857.81). 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

