Nomad Foods Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,166. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.