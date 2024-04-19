Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) PT Raised to C$0.80

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.
Reunion Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE RGD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,079. The firm has a market cap of C$598.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. Reunion Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 13.72.
Reunion Gold Company Profile
