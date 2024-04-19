Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) PT Raised to C$0.80

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.62% from the stock’s current price.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE RGD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,079. The firm has a market cap of C$598.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. Reunion Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 13.72.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

