The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

EL opened at $144.16 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

