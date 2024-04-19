WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 59.7% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $49,588.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00125149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011610 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

