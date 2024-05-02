Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $110.55. 113,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.