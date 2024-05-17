BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

