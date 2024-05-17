BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BigCommerce
BigCommerce Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.